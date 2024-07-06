Tom Hanks Dug His Digital ‘Forrest Gump’ Co-Stars

When Forrest Gump arrived in theaters 30 years ago it showed us something we’d never seen before: Using new technology, director Robert Zemeckis had his star, Tom Hanks, interact seamlessly with historical footage of real people and events, including Presidents John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, and Richard Nixon; John Lennon; and talk show host Dick Cavett. When the movie first opened, Hanks told us he was in awe of what those scenes looked like on the screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)
Forrest Gump is currently streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.
.