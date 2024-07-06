Kevin Costner Tries Something New With ‘Horizon’: A Western Origin Story

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
KEVIN COSTNER as Hayes Ellison in New Line Cinema’s Western drama “Horizon: An American Saga” Chapter One, a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
PHOTO CREDIT: Richard Foreman
COPYRIGHT: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

As we’ve learned, Kevin Costner doesn’t like to make bolierplate Hollywood Westerns. He’s a stickler for historical truth, and that certainly applies to his newest film, Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1. And, true to the idea that this is just the start of a story, Costner said he’s done something that Hollywood doesn’t ordinarily do with its Westerns: He built an entire town’s origin story into this film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Costner )

Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 is now playing in theaters.

 

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak