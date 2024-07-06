John Krasinski Unveils the Origins of ‘A Quiet Place’ in Thrilling Prequel

Producing and co-writing the most recent episode, A Quiet Place: Day One, is none other than John Krasinski, the mastermind behind the A Quiet Place series. This scary prequel explores the terrifying beginnings of the alien invasion that left everyone in silence. It is directed by Michael Sarnoski.
With the concept for the movie originating during the writing of A Quiet Place Part II, Krasinski had a deep role in Day One. Too interesting to pass up was the film’s original premise, which explored the mayhem of the first alien invasion in the heart of New York City.(Click on the media bar below to hear John Krasinski)