How Michael Keaton Shrugged Off The Bad ‘Batman’ Vibes

In the late ’80s, fans became extremely excited when they learned that Batman would, at last, be coming to the big screen. After all, the last time the Caped Crusader had been featured in a film had been in 1966, when the purely tongue-in-cheek TV show, featuring Adam West as Batman, spawned a movie. So when word emerged that director Tim Burton was making a darker, more serious movie, Batman lovers were seriously intrigued.
Then, they found out who had been cast as Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, Batman.
Michael Keaton? Mr. Mom Michael Keaton? Beetlejuice Michael Keaton?
Even in the pre-internet days, the outrage still managed to go viral.
Fortunately for Keaton and the film, word of people’s discontent never really reached him. This left him and Burton to develop the character on their own terms. In the end, the film — released 35 years ago — was a huge hit, and Keaton generally received praise for his work. Looking back at the controversy, Keaton told us he was glad he missed most of the criticism until filming had finished and, at that point, he was actually kind of amused. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Keaton)