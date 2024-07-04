Despicable Me 4: A Parent’s Guide To Minion Mayhem

Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, and a talented cast of voice actors breathe life into the latest installment of Despicable Me, delivering exactly what fans anticipate: a blend of mischievous Minion antics, vibrant visuals, and heartwarming family scenes.
While the Minions’ playful escapades take center stage, the rest of the film lacks the resonance and comedic peaks seen in its predecessors. Gru must navigate family life with his daughters and the recently added Gru Jr., while battling a forgettable new adversary in an obviously formulaic scenario.
The humor lacks the ingenuity of earlier movies, relying primarily on physical gags and pop culture allusions. Still, the endearing family dynamics create a few moving moments elevated by excellent animation.
Despicable Me 4is an okay family movie that features the slapstick humor that has made the Minions famous. It’s a harmless and enjoyable way to spend a day, but don’t anticipate anything revolutionary or especially memorable.