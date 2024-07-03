With ‘Bad Boys,’ Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Found A Producing Partner For Life

There have been four constants in the Bad Boys film franchise: There are its stars, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence; co-star Joe Pantoliano, the only supporting actor to appear in all four films; and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Bruckheimer was involved with the development of Bad Boys from the very beginning, and his relationship with Lawrence and Smith has only grown over the past three decades — in fact, Smith is now a co-producer on the franchise’s newest film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Lawrence and Smith spoke about their producing partner in crime, and went on to say he’s done a great job of steering the films over the years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith & Martin Lawrence)