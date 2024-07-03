Why Edward James Olmos Almost Passed On ‘Miami Vice’

Even though he’s an Academy Award nominee for his work in the movie Stand and Deliver, Edward James Olmos will always be best remembered as the steely-faced Lieutenant Martin Castillo on one of the most iconic TV series of the 1980s, Miami Vice. The role made him a household name and earned him a Primetime Emmy Award, but it almost never happened at all. Speaking at this year’s GalaxyCon Richmond, Olmos told the story about how he turned Miami Vice produced Michael Mann down several times before getting an offer he couldn’t refuse. (Click on the media bar below to hear Edward James Olmos)