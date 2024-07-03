How Gru Has Grown! Steve Carell On His ‘Despicable’ Story Arc

Through four Despicable Me and two Minions movies, the character of Gru has not only shown his staying power, but also a remarkable amount of depth for an animated character. Showing his evolution from a young child to an evil mastermind and then a force for good, the films have traced and impressive story arc for Gru. Steve Carell, who voices the character in all of the films, said he’s been beyond pleased with the way Gru’s personality and story has developed over the course of the franchise. (Click on the media bar below to hear below to hear Steve Carell)
Despicable Me 4 is now playing in theaters.