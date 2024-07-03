Axel Foley After Forty: Eddie Murphy Still Believes In Him

The Beverly Hills Cop franchise celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and what better way to celebrate than with a new film? Eddie Murphy returns to the role of Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, which revisits the iconic character after a 30-year break. Of course, it’s not the only character from the ’80s to be resurrected lately — in the last few years, we’ve seen films that brought back Indiana Jones; Tom Cruise’sTop Gun character, Maverick; and the Ghostbusters crew. Murphy spoke about the new movie and his old character, he told us why he believes Axel Foley has a timeless appeal. (Click on the media bar below to hear Eddie Murphy)
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is currently streaming on Netflix.