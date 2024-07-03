Andrew McCarthy: For Decades, The Brats Have Been Un-Packed

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
ABC NEWS STUDIOS—ABC News Studios’ “BRATS” celebrates its world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Festival, Friday, June 7, 2024.
Director Andrew McCarthy, joined by Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Jon Cryer and the film team, walked the red carpet before the premiere screening of the documentary at the OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC in New York City. “BRATS” is produced by NEON and Network Entertainment for ABC News Studios and is coming soon to Hulu.
(ABC/Michael Le Brecht II)
ANDREW MCCARTHY, ALLY SHEEDY, DEMI MOORE, JON CRYER

When Andrew McCarthy decided he wanted to make BRATS, a documentary about the actors in the 1980s Brat Pack, he knew he needed to do something he hadn’t done in decades — talk to the other Brat Pack members. During an interview at the Television Critics Association, McCarthy said that most of the Brat Pack members, having grown frustrated with the never-ending references to their ties to the Brat Pack, had gone out of their way to avoid each other, both professionally and personally. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andrew McCarthy)

Curious about the Brat Pack’s untold stories? Critics are raving about BRATS – don’t miss it! Watch now on Hulu!

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak