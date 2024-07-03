Andrew McCarthy: For Decades, The Brats Have Been Un-Packed

When Andrew McCarthy decided he wanted to make BRATS, a documentary about the actors in the 1980s Brat Pack, he knew he needed to do something he hadn’t done in decades — talk to the other Brat Pack members. During an interview at the Television Critics Association, McCarthy said that most of the Brat Pack members, having grown frustrated with the never-ending references to their ties to the Brat Pack, had gone out of their way to avoid each other, both professionally and personally. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andrew McCarthy)
