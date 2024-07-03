‘Acolyte’ Literally Makes ‘Star Wars’ History, Which Has Amandla Stenberg Excited

Much of the action in the Star Wars franchise has taken place either during or adjacent to the era of The Skywalker Saga — the years from when Anakin Skywalker was very young through the lifetime of his son, Luke Skywalker. But The Acolyte takes place more than 100 years before the beginning of The Skywalker Saga, making it the first live-action Star Wars entity to exist outside of that timeline. This unique chronology within the Star Wars universe is one of the things that really excites the show’s star, Amandla Stenberg, who told us it’s a privilege to delve into some of the history that informs all of the other movies and shows. (Click on the media bar below to hear Amandla Stenberg)