Unleashing The Fury: A Behind-The-Scenes Look at ‘Twisters’

Hold onto your hats! Twisters, the adrenaline-pumping sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister, is hitting theaters this summer. Directed by Oscar-nominated Lee Isaac Chung, this disaster epic takes you straight into the eye of the storm with a new generation of storm chasers.
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing), Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick), and Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) lead a stellar cast facing unprecedented weather phenomena. As rival scientists with competing motivations, they must learn to work together to predict and potentially control these terrifying storms.
With breathtaking visuals, heart-pounding suspense, and a story that will keep you on the edge of your seat, Twisters is a must-see for any fan of action, adventure, and heart-stopping thrills.
The A Look Inside Twisters featurette gives us a thrilling preview of the intense action and incredible special effects that await.