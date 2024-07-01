Unleashing The Fury: A Behind-The-Scenes Look at ‘Twisters’

FILM TRAILERS
By Hollywood Outbreak
(from left) Lily (Sasha Lane) and Tyler (Glen Powell), in Twisters directed by Lee Isaac Chung. Photo Credit; Melinda Sue Gordon Copyright Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures & Amblin Entertainment

Hold onto your hats! Twisters, the adrenaline-pumping sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister, is hitting theaters this summer. Directed by Oscar-nominated Lee Isaac Chung, this disaster epic takes you straight into the eye of the storm with a new generation of storm chasers.

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing), Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick), and Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) lead a stellar cast facing unprecedented weather phenomena. As rival scientists with competing motivations, they must learn to work together to predict and potentially control these terrifying storms.

With breathtaking visuals, heart-pounding suspense, and a story that will keep you on the edge of your seat, Twisters is a must-see for any fan of action, adventure, and heart-stopping thrills.

The A Look Inside Twisters featurette gives us a thrilling preview of the intense action and incredible special effects that await.

Twisters opens in theaters July 19th!

