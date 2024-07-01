The Herdmans Take Over Christmas — & The Pageant! — In ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

A Christmas comedy like no other is on the way! In The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, the most notorious youngsters in town, the Herdmans, are taking over the traditional Christmas pageant. Expect mayhem and fun, along with a heartfelt reminder of the true meaning of Christmas.
Directed by Dallas Jenkins, the man behind The Chosen, and based on the acclaimed novel, this movie stars Judy Greer,Pete Holmes, Molly Belle Wright, and Lauren Graham.
Don’t miss the hilarious and endearing holiday delight The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, which opens in theaters on November 8th!