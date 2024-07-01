How The Force Led Leslye Headland To ‘The Acolyte’

Nothing about Leslye Headland’s previous work would have suggested that she’d take up a place in the Star Wars universe, yet she’s the creator, executive producer, and showrunner of the new series The Acolyte. So how did Headland — whose résumé includes writing and directing the movie Bachelorette and co-creating the Netflix series Russian Doll — find herself working on a Star Wars series? As it turns out, she told us, it came from a lifelong love of all things Star Wars. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leslye Headland)

The Acolyte is currently streaming on Disney+.

