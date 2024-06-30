To Enter The ‘Kingfom,’ Kevin Durand Went Ape On His Own

As Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes star Owen Teague said, a big part of preparing for the film’s shoot was going to “ape school,” a series of training sessions designed to help the actors mimic the movements and characteristics of the apes they’d be portraying on the screen. One actor who was absent from those courses was Kevin Durand, who was cast for his role later than the other actors. But, as Durand said he still got his ape training through private primate tutoring sessions. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Durand)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now playing in theaters.