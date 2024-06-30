Ray Romano’s Unexpected Space Race Adventure In ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ & His Bond With Channing Tatum

Ray Romano blasts off with Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in the romantic comedy-drama Fly Me to the Moon, hitting theaters on July 12th. Set against the backdrop of the 1960s Space Race, the film follows a charming NASA public relations expert (Johansson) who unexpectedly falls for the director of the Apollo 11 mission (Tatum), while navigating the high-stakes world of space exploration and a secret plan for a backup moon landing.
Romano, who plays a supporting role in the film, found the experience to be a blast, particularly bonding with his charismatic co-star, Tatum. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ray Romano)