Ray Romano’s Unexpected Space Race Adventure In ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ & His Bond With Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and Ray Romano in “Fly Me to the Moon,” in theaters July 12, 2024. Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Ray Romano blasts off with Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in the romantic comedy-drama Fly Me to the Moon, hitting theaters on July 12th. Set against the backdrop of the 1960s Space Race, the film follows a charming NASA public relations expert (Johansson) who unexpectedly falls for the director of the Apollo 11 mission (Tatum), while navigating the high-stakes world of space exploration and a secret plan for a backup moon landing.

Romano, who plays a supporting role in the film, found the experience to be a blast, particularly bonding with his charismatic co-star, Tatum. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ray Romano)

 

Fly Me to the Moon opens in theaters July 12

