Peg Bundy’s Picks: Katey Sagal Shares Her Top ‘Married… with Children’ Moments

For 11 seasons and 259 episodes, Married… with Children reigned as one of the most beloved sitcoms in television history. Airing from 1987 to 1997 on the then-fledgling Fox Network, the show’s unapologetic humor and surprisingly heartfelt moments resonated with audiences. The stellar cast, led by Ed O’Neill and Katey Sagal as the iconic Al and Peg Bundy, alongside Christina Applegate and David Faustino as their children, brought the dysfunctional family to life with comedic brilliance. Even today, the show continues to find new fans worldwide through streaming platforms.
At a recent Comic-Con Liverpool 2024 panel, Katey Sagal, the beloved Peg Bundy herself, shared some of her favorite episodes from the show’s long run and revealed a recent chat with her on-screen husband, Ed O’Neill. (Click on the media bar below to hear Katey Sagal)