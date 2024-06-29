‘No Pressure’: Chris Pratt on Voicing ‘Garfield’ & Channeling His Inner Feline

For nearly four decades, Garfieldhas charmed us through comic strips, cartoons, books, and two hit films featuring the voice of Bill Murray. Now, in the latest animated adventure, MCU star Chris Pratt takes the reins as the voice of the iconic lasagna-loving feline.
Stepping into the paws of such a beloved character, voiced by a comedy legend like Murray, might seem daunting. However, Pratt, with his signature coolness and charm, embraced the challenge with a Fonzie-like ease. He credits director Mark Dindal for easing any potential pressure during their initial conversations.(Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Pratt)
You can catch Pratt’s Garfield in The Garfield Movie, still playing in theaters nationwide.