John Krasinski Invites You To Embrace The Magic Of ‘IF’ In Theaters

Forget your typical family flick! IF is an extraordinary cinematic journey that will ignite your imagination and tug at your heartstrings. This visually stunning live-action/animation hybrid film follows a young girl’s enchanting encounter with a world of discarded imaginary friends after a difficult experience. Led by Ryan Reynolds, the star-studded cast brings these fantastical characters to life alongside breathtaking CGI.
But IF is more than just a movie; it’s a theatrical experience meant to be savored on the big screen. Writer, director, and producer John Krasinski passionately advocates for the immersive power of cinema. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Krasinski)