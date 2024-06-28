To Jerry Bruckheimer, Reviving ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Was All About Eddie Murphy

By Hollywood Outbreak
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024.

Thirty years after the last Beverly Hills Cop movie, Eddie Murphy is back as Axel Foley in a new film, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Rejoining Murphy for his new adventure are Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, Judge Reinhold, and the original producer of Beverly Hills Cop, Jerry Bruckheimer. Bruckheimer feels that, even after all these years, the team has been able to recapture the magic of the original films, and he gives a lot of the credit for that to the franchise’s uniquely charismatic star. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jerry Bruckheimer)

 

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premieres  Wednesday (7/3) on Netflix.

