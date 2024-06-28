Lupita Nyong’o: John Krasinski Wasn’t A Silent Partner On ‘Quiet Place’ Prequel

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Lupita Nyong’o as “Samira” and Joseph Quinn as “Eric” in A Quiet Place: Day One from Paramount Pictures.
Photo Credit Gareth Gatrell
Copyright © 2023 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

A Quiet Place: Day One extends the franchise with a prequel, which tells the story of the sound-sensing aliens’ initial arrival in New York City. Lupita Nyong’o stars in the new film, which largely features a new cast. It also has a new writer/director, Michael Samoski; he takes over for John Krasinski, who directed the first two. But that doesn’t mean Krasinski wasn’t involved — he produced the movie and worked with Samoski on the story. And, according to Nyong’o, he helped to sell her on the idea for the new film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lupita Nyong’o)

A Quiet Place: Day One is now playing in theaters.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak