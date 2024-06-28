Kevin Costner Aims To Make Westerns The Right Way

It’s no secret that Kevin Costner is a fan of Westerns. From one of his earlier efforts, Silverado, to the series Yellowstone, he’s been enamored with the genre, and he’s had quite a bit of success with it, especially with the Oscar-winning Dances with Wolves and Open Range. Now, he’s directed and stars in yet another Western, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1(Costner also co-wrote the story and the screenplay.) Not surprisingly, Costner is an American History buff, and spoke how he likes to make Westerns so that the stories can be told more accurately than the typical Hollywood Western. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Costner)
Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 is now playing in theaters.