Inside the Mind of a Rockstar: Flea Opens Up About His ‘Inside Out 2’ Experience

As the bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea is well-known for his explosive stage presence, and in his acting roles he frequently adopts a harsh façade. Beneath the Rockstar exterior, though, is a gentler side that comes through in his voice acting roles as Jake in the adored Inside Out films from Pixar.
In Inside Out 2, the much awaited follow-up, Flea makes a comeback to voice Jake. The singer expresses his admiration of the endearing stories Pixar is renowned for and welcomes the chance to be a part of something that really speaks to viewers. (Click on the media bar below to hear Flea)