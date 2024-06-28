Inside the Mind of a Rockstar: Flea Opens Up About His ‘Inside Out 2’ Experience

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Flea attends the World Premiere of Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on June 10, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney/Pixar)

As the bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea is well-known for his explosive stage presence, and in his acting roles he frequently adopts a harsh façade. Beneath the Rockstar exterior, though, is a gentler side that comes through in his voice acting roles as Jake in the adored Inside Out films from Pixar.

In Inside Out 2, the much awaited follow-up, Flea makes a comeback to voice Jake. The singer expresses his admiration of the endearing stories Pixar is renowned for and welcomes the chance to be a part of something that really speaks to viewers. (Click on the media bar below to hear Flea)

Inside Out 2 is playing in theaters.

