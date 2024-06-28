First Look: Chaos Reigns Supreme In Netflix’s ‘KAOS’

Olympus is about to get a reality check! Get a first look at the newly released images from KAOS, Netflix’s upcoming dark comedy series about the Greek gods gone wild.
Jeff Goldblum stars as a paranoid and increasingly unhinged Zeus, grappling with a prophecy that threatens his reign. Janet McTeer plays Hera, his wife, forced to reckon with her husband’s erratic behavior and a secret of her own. Nabhaan Rizwaan portrays their son, Dionysus, yearning for power and recognition.
But the drama doesn’t stop on Mount Olympus. The images also offer a glimpse of Riddy and Orpheus, two unsuspecting humans who are about to be drawn into this divine chaos.
Oh my Gods. Here’s a fresh look at KAOS, a new twist on Greek Mythology set in a world of our own. Starring Jeff Goldblum and Janet McTeer
⚡️Premiering August 29 pic.twitter.com/4eQldhOgJV
— Netflix (@netflix) June 28, 2024