First Look: Chaos Reigns Supreme In Netflix’s ‘KAOS’

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Credit Justin Downing/Netflix
Copyright © 2022 Netflix, Inc.

Olympus is about to get a reality check!  Get a first look at the newly released images from KAOS, Netflix’s upcoming dark comedy series about the Greek gods gone wild.

Jeff Goldblum stars as a paranoid and increasingly unhinged Zeus, grappling with a prophecy that threatens his reign. Janet McTeer plays Hera, his wife, forced to reckon with her husband’s erratic behavior and a secret of her own. Nabhaan Rizwaan portrays their son, Dionysus, yearning for power and recognition.

But the drama doesn’t stop on Mount Olympus. The images also offer a glimpse of Riddy and Orpheus, two unsuspecting humans who are about to be drawn into this divine chaos.

 

KAOS premieres on Netflix on August 29th. Get ready for a fresh, irreverent take on Greek mythology like you’ve never seen before!

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak