Dive into the Life Of Amy Winehouse: ‘Back to Black’ Arrives On Digital/Blu-ray/DVD & Peacock

Amy Winehouse’s incredible talent and tumultuous life take center stage in Back to Black, the captivating biopic that’s now ready for viewing. Marisa Abela delivers a stunning portrayal of the singer, guiding us through the triumphs and tribulations of her professional journey and personal hardships.
From the lit clubs of Camden to the global spotlight, this film delves into the creation of Winehouse’s iconic album and the poignant love story that fueled its creation.
Explore insights into the production of this film through exclusive behind-the-scenes clips and interviews, accessible on various digital platforms, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 23. Additionally, catch Back to Black streaming exclusively on Peacock starting July 5th.