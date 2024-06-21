With ‘The Boys’ Back, Erin Moriarty’s Seeing Some Big Changes

Erin Moriarty (Annie January aka Starlight) Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime
Last week, the fourth season of The Boys started rolling out new episodes With the series moving toward a fifth and final season, several of the show’s characters are facing significant shifts in their arcs. Erin Moriarty’s character, Annie January, begins the new season having cast aside her alter ego, Starlight. All through the season, Moriarty said her character will deal with the consequences of that, some of which she finds to be quite ironic. (Click on the media bar below to hear Erin Moriarty)

The Boys is currently streaming on Prime Video.

