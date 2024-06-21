Unraveling The Secrets Of ‘Mafia Spies’, The CIA & The Mob

Hold onto your hats because Paramount+ is diving deep into one of the most audacious espionage plots in American history. Mafia Spies, a six-part docuseries, pulls back the curtain on the clandestine collaboration between the CIA and the Chicago mob to eliminate Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
Premiering on July 16th, this gripping series features exclusive interviews with those who were there, along with never-before-seen footage and dramatic reenactments. You’ll be transported from the glittering casinos of Las Vegas to the sun-drenched streets of Havana as you witness a high-stakes game of cat and mouse between spies, gangsters, and political figures.
Discover the shocking connections between the CIA, the mob, and even Sinatra’s Rat Pack, and learn how this unlikely alliance shaped the course of the Cold War. Don’t miss this explosive exposé on Paramount+!