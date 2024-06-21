Unpacking The Old Baggage, Andrew McCarthy Now Loves The Brat Pack

Andrew McCarthy has famously had a love/hate relationship with The Brat Pack, the label foist upon him and a group of other ’80s actors who appeared in several films together. And he’s not the only one — several others have talked about feeling pigeonholed by their association with the Brat Pack over the years. But now, McCarthy seems to have come to peace with it. After making the new documentary BRATS, McCarthy said he’s finally able to look at the label and recognize all of the positive things that have come from it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andrew McCarthy)