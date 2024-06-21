Natalie Portman Transforms from Housewife To Journalist In ‘Lady In The Lake’

A gripping new limited series coming soon to Apple TV+ will have you spellbound! Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram feature in the suspenseful noir thriller Lady in the Lake, which delves into the intricacies of race, gender, and ambition in Baltimore in the 1960s.
From visionary director Alma Har’el, Lady in the Lake also features a talented supporting cast, including Y’lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Josiah Cross, Mikey Madison, and Pruitt Taylor Vince.
On Friday, July 19, 2024, the first two episodes of Lady in the Lake will debut on Apple TV+. New episodes of the show will air every Friday until August 23, 2024. This gripping and provocative examination of two women’s lives entwined by fate and a common quest for justice is not to be missed.