In Glen Powell, Richard Linklater Has A Fan For Life

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MAY 15: Glen Powell attends Netflix’s Austin premiere of “Hit Man” at The Paramount Theatre on May 15, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Netflix)

If director Richard Linklater ever wants Glen Powell to work on another project, it’s a pretty certain bet that Powell will accept. Long before Powell ascended into Hollywood’s top echelon of stars, Linklater hired fellow Texan Powell to work on his dark comedy Fast Food Nation, Since then, they’ve worked on several projects together, including the new film Hit Man. Powell spoke  about his working relationship with Linklater and said it feels more like a partnership. (Click on the media bar below to hear Glen Powell)

Hit Man is currently streaming on Netflix.

