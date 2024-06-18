How Amandla Stenberg Doubled Her Depth On ‘The Acolyte’

If it were happening on a soap opera, it would be one of the genre’s more laughable tropes: one actor playing both a character and the character’s evil twin. But The Acolyte is in the Star Wars universe, so quite a bit of effort was made to make sure the twin characters didn’t slip into the realm of absurdity. Ultimately, the last line of defense was Amandla Stenberg, who plays both Osha and Mae on the series. In order to do that, Stenberg said she made a Herculean effort to get to know and understand both characters better than even the show’s writers had defined them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Amandla Stenberg) https://www.hollywoodoutbreak.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Amandla-_Stenberg_Playing_Two_Charachters_Same_NAme_The-Acolyte-_.mp3

The Acolyte is currently streaming on Disney+.