Christopher Nolan’s Memories Of Casting ‘Memento’s’ Guy Pearce

Before Oppenheimer, Inception and the Dark Knight trilogy, a young Christopher Nolan first made his mark in Hollywood with a fascinating film called Memento. Released by an indie studio, it became a surprise arthouse hit; over the years, as Nolan’s profile has risen, Memento has evolved into a cult classic. The film stars Guy Pearce as a man who, after the attack that killed his wife, left him struggling with a form of amnesia; the movie’s plot features Pearce’s character, bereft of any short-term memories, trying to piece together the details of the attack. At the time the film was being cast, Pearce had won some acclaim for his early films, but he was far from a household name. And that, Nolan once told us, made him a very attractive choice for the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christopher Nolan)