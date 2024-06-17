Zendaya Really Admires Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Artistry

Halfway through the year, 2024’s top-grossing movie — by far — has been Dune: Part Two, with nearly $300 million at the domestic box office and over $700 million worldwide. Ironically, when Dune: Part One was released, the studio hadn’t even greenlit Part Two, waiting instead to see how the first film would fare at the box office. (Spoiler alert: It did just fine.) Zendaya, who was part of the ensemble cast in both films, gives a lot of the credit for the films’ success to writer and director Denis Villeneuve. She said that, even though it was based on existing source material and had already been made into a movie, Villeneuve was able to take the new films and make them his own. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zendaya)
Dune: Part Two is currently streaming on Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.