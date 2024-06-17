‘The Traitors’ Dominates Critics Choice Real TV Awards With 4 Wins

Peacock’s hit reality competition series, The Traitors, had a night to remember at the 6th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, sweeping up four major awards, including the coveted Best Competition Series.
The show’s charismatic host, Alan Cumming, also took home two awards: Best Show Host and Male Star of the Year, proving that his wit and charm are as integral to the show’s success as the thrilling gameplay.
The Traitors wasn’t the only winner from the show – the ensemble cast was recognized with Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series. Cast members Phaedra Parks, Trishelle Cannatella, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu represented the show at the ceremony, adding a touch of reality TV star power to the event.
This isn’t the first time The Traitors has been recognized for its excellence. Season 1 won an Emmy for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, and Season 2 became the #1 unscripted series across all streaming platforms during its launch week. This latest success at the Critics Choice Awards further solidifies the show’s position as a major player in the reality TV landscape.