‘Shall We Play a Game?’ Why ‘WarGames’ is Still Relevant Today

Beep, boop, screech… Do you recall how dial-up internet sounded? In 1983, things were more straightforward in the world. Nevertheless, a film titled WarGamesdebuted in theaters, and it was a prophecy as well as amusement. It was a gripping drama about a young hacker who almost triggered World War III from his bedroom, not your average teenage frolic.
In the movie, Matthew Broderick plays David Lightman, an intelligent but rebellious kid who unintentionally breaks into a top-secret military supercomputer. He discovers what he initially believed to be a great new video game—a terrifyingly lifelike war simulation. If you make one mistake, it’s not simply “game over”—global devastation.
The movie was a big hit, but its influence was felt much beyond theaters. A serious discussion concerning the possibility of cyberwarfare was sparked by the screening of WarGames at the White House, surprisingly enough. A few even claim that the movie impacted President Reagan’s policies about nuclear disarmament.
Fast forward to today, and it’s eerie how relevant WarGames remains. Cyberattacks, misinformation campaigns, and the looming specter of AI-powered conflict are all too real. The film’s message is more potent than ever: Technology is a double-edged sword. It can connect us, entertain us, and even save lives. But in the wrong hands, it can also be a weapon of mass destruction.
If you’re a child of the 80s, WarGames is a nostalgia trip packed with iconic lines (“Shall we play a game?”). If you’re new to the film, it’s a captivating thriller that will make you think twice about the power of the technology in your pocket. And for everyone, it’s a stark reminder that the future is now, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.
So, dim the lights, grab some popcorn, and let WarGames take you back to a time when the internet was new, the Cold War was hot, and a teenage hacker almost changed the course of history.
You can experience (for the first time or revisit) this chillingly prophetic film on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and various digital platforms. It’s also currently streaming on Max. You might just find that the film’s message is more urgent today than ever before.