Four Decades Later C. Thomas Howell Reflects on ‘The Outsiders’ Profound Impact

Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film, The Outsiders, adapted from S.E. Hinton’s groundbreaking novel, is a timeless tale of class struggles and coming of age in 1960s Tulsa, Oklahoma. Although a modest box office success upon release, the film has become a beloved cult classic, renowned for launching the careers of many young stars, including the Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe, Tom Cruise, and Emilio Estevez.
C. Thomas Howell, who portrayed the sensitive Ponyboy Curtis, remains deeply connected to the film even after 40 years. At a recent Q&A at Galaxy Con Oklahoma City, Howell expressed his admiration for Hinton’s enduring story and its impact on generations of fans. (Click on the media bar below to hear C. Thomas Howell)
Howell’s words resonate with the countless fans who have found solace, inspiration, and a sense of belonging in the story of the Greasers and the Socs. The Outsiders is a reminder that, regardless of our backgrounds, we all share the universal struggles of adolescence, identity, and finding our place in the world.