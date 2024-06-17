Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reveals David Leitch’s Directing Magic On ‘The Fall Guy’

Alongside Oscar contenders Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt,Aaron Taylor-Johnson shines in the action-comedy The Fall Guy, with many considering him the next James Bond. What truly impressed Taylor-Johnson, however, was director David Leitch’s unique filmmaking style.
Leitch, known for his heart-stopping action sequences in hits like Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, brings a remarkable blend of meticulous planning and spontaneous creativity to the set. Taylor-Johnson was particularly impressed by Leitch’s ability to foster a collaborative and creatively thrilling environment, even under the intense pressures of big-budget filmmaking.
Leitch also skillfully guided character development organically, allowing actors to bring their roles to life amidst the controlled chaos of filmmaking. (Click on the media bar below to hear Aaron Taylor-Johnson)
The Fall Guy is still playing in theaters and available on digital platforms.