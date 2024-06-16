Antony Starr Thinks ‘The Boys’ Season 4 Mirrors Reality In A Superhero World’

Returning with a dark twist, The Boys are taking on the real world! Hit series on Prime Video, Season 4, is already creating waves and enthralling both reviewers and viewers with its distinct mix of dark comedy, high drama, and extravagant action.
The complicated and eerie Homelander, played by Antony Starr, is happy with how the show captures the social and political landscape of the day. (Click on the media bar below to hear Antony Starr)
With the new season recently premiered, fans are eager to see how The Boys will continue to push boundaries and challenge our perceptions of heroism.
Stream The Boys Season 4 now on Prime Video and see why it’s one of the most talked-about shows of the year!