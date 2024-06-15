From Joy To New Emotions: Amy Poehler On The Magic of ‘Inside Out’ & Its Sequel

In 2015, Pixar released Inside Out, a film that took viewers on a memorable journey inside the head of a little girl dealing with the stress of moving. The story’s touching narrative and exploration of emotions struck a deep chord with audiences, earning it an impressive 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and solidifying its legacy as a cherished classic.
Nearly a decade later, Inside Out 2 welcomes us back into Riley’s world, where new experiences and emotional challenges await. We reconnect with Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust, and Sadness as they navigate the rollercoaster of adolescence. Amy Poehler, the acclaimed voice of Joy, recently shared insights into why the original film continues to captivate audiences and Pixar’s knack for creating stories that resonate deeply. (Click on the media bar below to hear Amy Poehler)
You can now see Inside Out 2 in theaters, while the original Inside Out is available on DVD, Blu-ray, digital platforms, and Disney+ for streaming.