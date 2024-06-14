Which Beach Boys Song Does Mike Love Love The Most?

More than 60 years after the band got started, The Beach Boys soldier on as America’s longest-lasting pop music institution. Between now and the 4th of July alone, The Beach Boys have many performances scheduled! Of course, the shows feature a set list drawn from a repertoire that includes four No.. 1 singles, 15 Top 10 smashes, and 35 Top 40 hits. All of those hits and all of that history are covered in the new documentary film, The Beach Boys, which will certainly help fill some seats at this summer’s concerts. Singer Mike Love is still with the band after 63 years — he’s performed on every album and every tour the band’s ever done — and we asked him to name his all-time favorite Beach Boys song. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mike Love)