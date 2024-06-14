Sterling K. Brown: Jennifer Lopez’s Star Power Elevates Netflix Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Atlas’

By Hollywood Outbreak
Sterling K. Brown and Jennifer Lopez Photo Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock © 2024 Copyright Shutterstock © 2024

In Netflix’s gripping sci-fi thriller, Atlas, Emmy winner and Academy Award nominee Sterling K. Brown teams up with global superstar Jennifer Lopez to face a chilling future where an AI soldier believes humanity’s extinction is the only path to peace.

Brown, in a recent interview, praised his co-star’s extraordinary appeal and global reach, making her the ideal choice for this high-stakes sci-fi thriller. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sterling K. Brown)

Don’t miss Atlas, now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

