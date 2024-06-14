‘Speed’ Wasn’t An Action Movie? That’s What Keanu Reeves Thought…

Action movie fans have now had a 30-year addiction to Speed. Yes, the Jan de Bont film, which elevated stars Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock to the top of Hollywood’s A-list, was released 30 years ago . Even the unmitigated disaster that was Speed 2: Cruise Control has not dimmed fans’ enthusiasm for the original, which enjoys a reputation for being one of the best and most original action movies of the 1990s. Although it paved the way for Reeves to star in action franchises like The Matrix and John Wick, Reeves told us that, when he was offered the role in Speed, he didn’t consider it to be an action movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keanu Reeves)