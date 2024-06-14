How Ron Howard Achieved Liftoff For ‘Apollo 13’ Space Scenes

Had Ron Howard endeavored to make Apollo 13 today, it would have been a much easier film to make, considering the advances in computerized filmmaking technology. But in the summer of 1994, when the movie was filmed, a lot of things still had to be done the old-fashioned way. To create the zero-gravity atmosphere of space, the actors and crew did quite a bit of filming eight miles above the Earth’s surface. As Howard told us when the film was released in 1995, getting those shots was almost as difficult as putting a man on the moon. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ron Howard)