Andrew McCarthy’s ‘BRATS’ Reunions Were ‘Profound’

In the 1980s, Andrew McCarthy was part of the legendary Brat Pack, a group of young actors who appeared in some of the decade’s most influential teen and young adult movies. Four decades later, he’s celebrating the Brat Pack with a new documentary, BRATS, that looks back on the work they did and the times they had through interviews with a lot of the informal group’s members, including Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Jon Cryer, and Emilio Estevez. While directing the documentary, McCarthy met up with his old friends again, an experience he found to be quite cathartic. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andrew McCarthy)