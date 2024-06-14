Andrew McCarthy’s ‘BRATS’ Reunions Were ‘Profound’

ABC NEWS STUDIOS—ABC News Studios’ “BRATS” celebrates its world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Festival, Friday, June 7, 2024.
Director Andrew McCarthy, joined by Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Jon Cryer and the film team, walked the red carpet before the premiere screening of the documentary at the OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC in New York City. “BRATS” is produced by NEON and Network Entertainment for ABC News Studios and is coming soon to Hulu.
(ABC/Michael Le Brecht II)
ANDREW MCCARTHY, ALLY SHEEDY, DEMI MOORE, JON CRYER

In the 1980s, Andrew McCarthy was part of the legendary Brat Pack, a group of young actors who appeared in some of the decade’s most influential teen and young adult movies. Four decades later, he’s celebrating the Brat Pack with a new documentary, BRATS, that looks back on the work they did and the times they had through interviews with a lot of the informal group’s members, including Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Jon Cryer, and Emilio Estevez. While directing the documentary, McCarthy met up with his old friends again, an experience he found to be quite cathartic. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andrew McCarthy)

 

BRATS is currently streaming on Hulu.

