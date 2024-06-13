‘House Of The Dragon’ Soars To New Heights With Early Season 3 Renewal

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Photograph by Courtesy of HBO

Before the dragons even take flight in season two, HBO has already ignited anticipation for the future of Westeros, renewing House of the Dragon for a third season. The acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel returns to HBO and Max on June 16th, promising a new chapter filled with political intrigue, dragon-fueled battles, and the complex power struggles of House Targaryen.

With a stellar ensemble cast and early critical acclaim hailing it as the “biggest show of the summer,” House of the Dragon is poised to continue its reign as one of television’s most captivating fantasy dramas.

Don’t miss the season two premiere on June 16th, and get ready for even more fire and blood in season three!

