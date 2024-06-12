John Carpenter On The Enduring Relevance of ‘They Live’

John Carpenter, a renowned filmmaker celebrated for his cult classic films, has made a lasting impact on fans of all ages. His impressive collection of works includes films such as Halloween, The Thing, Escape From New York, Christine, and, notably, They Live.
They Live, written and directed by Carpenter himself, drew inspiration from Ray Nelson’s 1963 short story Eight O’Clock in the Morning. Starring Roddy Piper, Keith David, and Meg Foster, the film follows a wanderer who uncovers a startling truth: the ruling class are aliens disguised as humans, manipulating society through hidden messages. The film’s mix of action-packed scenes and profound societal observations continues to enthrall viewers today.
At a Steel City Con panel discussion, Carpenter expressed his amazement at the film’s enduring relevance. He shared insights into its origins and discussed how the political landscape of the 1980s influenced its storyline. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Carpenter)