Sandra Bullock Was ‘Practical’-ly In Love With Her Co-Stars

More than 25 years after Practical Magic was initially released, there’s serious talk about Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman teaming up for a sequel. While the film wasn’t exactly a huge hit in 1998 (in fact, its box office receipts fell short of the shooting budget), the last couple decades of home video and streaming exposure have transformed it into a cult hit, leading to the renewed interest in a Practical Magic 2. Bullock appears to be especially eager to team up once again with Kidman; at the time the original movie was released, she talked about how much she enjoyed working with co-stars Kidman, Dianne Wiest, and Stockard Channing, (Click on the media bar below to hear Sandra Bullock)