‘One South’: HBO Documentary Exposes Hidden Crisis Of College Mental

HBO’s new documentary, One South: Portrait of a Psych Unit, offers araw, unfiltered look at the mental health challenges facing college students. Premiering June 25th in two parts, the series follows young people navigating their mental health journeys at a specialized psychiatric unit.
One South doesn’t shy away from difficult moments, showing the emotional toll of mental health conditions on patients and staff alike. But it also offers hope, highlighting the resilience of the human spirit and the power of connection and support.
Catch One South: Portrait of a Psych Unit on HBO and Max starting June 25th.