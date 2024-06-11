Going ‘Apes’: Director Wes Ball Turned To A Familiar Face For ‘Kingdom’ Help

In taking over directing duties on the latest Planet of the Apes feature film, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Wes Ball wanted to maintain a sense of continuity with the previous films, even though the new one takes place about three centuries later than the previous one. In order to do that, Ball turned to the man who had played (through motion capture) Caesar in the last three Apes films, Andy Serkis. Serkis, of course, is known throughout the industry as the master of motion capture acting, having done pioneering work in the field as Gollum in the Lord of the Rings movies. So, as Ball told us, although he doesn’t appear in the film, Serkis played an important role behind the scenes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Wes Ball)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now playing in theaters.