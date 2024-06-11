‘America’s Got Talent:’ Season 19 Unleashes Golden Buzzer Frenzy

America’s Got Talentis shaking things up in its latest season, and the iconic Golden Buzzer is at the heart of the excitement. This season, each judge will have multiple opportunities to use their Golden Buzzer to send an act directly to the live shows. For judge Simon Cowell, this change is a game-changer (Click on the media bar below to hear Simon Cowell)
With more Golden Buzzer moments on the horizon, expect even more unforgettable performances and surprises this season
